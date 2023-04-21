Sanlam introduces financial wellness education at NUST career fair

By Jaenique Swartz.

Hundreds of Windhoek learners this week had the opportunity to find out more about a wide range of potential careers when they attended a career fair hosted by the University of Science and Technology, in partnership with Sanlam.

The two-day affair ran on Wednesday and Thursday, 19 and 20 April under the theme “Human-centric Innovation and Sustainability.”

The fair was attended by hundreds of learners from schools around the capital to explore the various industries to choose from. “This initiative helps learners understand their strengths, weaknesses and interests, and provide them with a clearer picture of the career paths available to them,” said Wendy Naruses, Marketing and Communications Manager at Sanlam.

The fair provided learners with insight to make informed decisions about their future careers, especially given that the global economy is becoming more competitive every year.

Sanlam intends on enriching the lives of the Namibian youth as future leaders through this partnership with NUST, thus creating a platform that will enable growth, sustainability, and long term financial resilience.

At the opening ceremony, Wessel Kotze from Sanlam said, “Sanlam launched an initiative called Financial Wellness Education and is committed to provide a financial advisor every Thursday who will be stationed at the university.”

“This will pave the way in exposing more Namibians to the fundamentals of personal financial planning and ultimately enable students and NUST employees to make confident financial decisions,” said Kotze.

NUST alongside its partners intend on equipping learners with a variety of different career paths they can follow after high school. At the fair, learners were exposed to all sorts of industries, including an introduction to the financial wellness education, courtesy of Sanlam.

“Youth development and sustainability are two very important elements that contribute to the growth of our economy, therefore we are honoured to be the main sponsor for this event,” said Naruses.

Other contributing sponsors are Coca-Cola and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.