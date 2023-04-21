Women’s cricket team seeks world ranking boost as it hosts quadrangular T20 International tournament

The women’s cricket team will host Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Uganda in a Quadrangular T20 International tournament scheduled for 24 April to 2 May, in Windhoek.

“The Capricorn Women’s Quadrangular is a highlight on the cricket calendar. It is extremely important for Cricket Namibia to attract international female teams to play international cricket on home soil,” said Johan Muller, CEO of Cricket Namibia on Thursday as they launched the event.

Namibia is currently ranked 19th in the T20 International format and through the tournament aims to improve its world ranking, while also promoting the women’s game and showcasing the enormous talent that is currently being produced, he added.

General Secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board Mubashshir Usmani in a statement, said they are looking forward to an entertaining and competitive tournament which will go a long way in promoting the growth of cricket in Namibia.

Furthermore, Mark Farmer, who is the General Manager of Cricket Hong Kong said the tournament is set to be an exciting opportunity for the participating countries to show their mettle.

“This will be an exciting tournament between four strong teams. The opportunity to play highly competitive cricket outside of Asia will provide a fantastic platform for our players to perform and gain invaluable experience,” he added.

Meanwhile, Alan Mugume, CEO of the Uganda Cricket Association said this will be the second time the Victoria Pearls are taking part in the Capricorn Eagles series.

“We look forward to the series this year and the series should help us prepare our girls for the qualifiers later in the year,” he concluded.

The opening game will be between Namibia and Hong Kong on 24 April in the afternoon.