Shack Dwellers hand over houses in Gobabis, start new project

When Ohorongo Cement, the FirstRand Namibia Foundation and the Pupkewitz Foundation partnered to support the construction of low-income houses, it was done with the firm conviction that together, the three can achieve much more than alone.

On the combined strength of the three organisations, the construction of another 30 houses by the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia, has just begun in Gobabis.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony, Ohorongo Cement Marketing Manager, Carina Sowden said the partnership has invested N$18 million in housing to date, resulting in the completion of 395 houses since 2016. Another 45 houses are currently under construction or will still be built during this year.

At the same ceremony, 57 completed houses in Gobabis were handed to their new owners.

Omaheke Governor, Hon Pijoo Nganate said “Partnerships like this bridge the inequality gap in communities. Models such as these should be replicated.”

The Deputy Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Hon Natalia /Goagoses congratulated the Shack Dwellers Federation on what they have achieved adding that the federation will receive another N$10 million from the ministry for more houses.

Sowden concluded by extending a challenge to all other corporates to support housing in general and the Shack Dwellers Federation in particular.

Caption: From the left, the Deputy Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Hon Natalia /Goagoses, the Governor of Omaheke, Hon Pijoo Nganate and the Gobabis deputy Mayor, Cllr Nona Goreses.