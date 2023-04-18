Under 20 Rugby team in gear ahead of continental tourney – “Wear your Namibian socks and support the lads”

The national Under 20 Rugby team is in very good spirits ahead of the Rugby Africa Under 20 Barthes Trophy scheduled to take place in Nairobi, Kenya from 22 to 30 April, Head Rugby Coach & Academy Manager, Ryan De La Harpe said this week.

The team will depart for Kenya on Thursday with 28 players and five staff members to the Barthes Trophy, which is the only junior tournament in Africa, with eight U20 teams competing for the title.

“Preparations have been very challenging but very positive. We have had a 10-day camp which has allowed us to grow together as a team. I am very impressed with the boys’ work ethic and desire. We have had great coaches, management, and volunteers who have contributed on and off the pitch to ensure the boys are well looked after and prepared for Kenya,” he said.

According to De La Harpe, Namibia’s main focus is on their first game this weekend against Zambia (11:30 am Kenyan time and 10:30 am Namibian time).

Namibia is in Pool B alongside the 2022 champions Zimbabwe as well as Senegal, and Cote d’Ivoire, while Pool A will feature hosts Kenya, Madagascar, Tunisia, and Zambia.

“In December we had a 5-day alignment camp where 120 players turned up. We had to narrow this number down to 60 in January. Since then, we have been working four or more days a week with the local based-players. 20 days ago when the squad was narrowed down to 38. (28 traveling, 10 non-traveling) then 8 days ago this group have worked extensively each day in preparation for the Barthes cup,” he added.

According to De La Harpe, the team has been making massive strides.

“There have been very impressive MOPS “Moments of Perfection” when we had warm-up games against local premier league clubs. Some of our boys are 18 and for them to play against men who have multiple years of experience and have been playing together for years has been a phenomenal sight,” he said.

Meanwhile, De La Harpe called on Namibians to support the by wearing their Namibian socks every time the team plays and taking a photo of the socks, and tagging it on Instagram @Delasports “to show your Love and Support for our lads.”