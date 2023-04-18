Computers and schoolwear from Regional Council to Khomas schools

By David Adetona.

The Khomas Regional Council made another substantial contribution to two Windhoek schools through the council’s Windhoek East office.

It was a proud moment when well-known businessman and regional councillor, Brian Black presented the learners of Centaurus High School and Suiderhof Primary School with 10 computers, 60 blankets, 78 uniforms, 39 shoes, 39 socks, 11 bags and 39 ties. The entire consignment is valued at around N$300,000.

The computers went to Centaurus to help learners gain an understanding of the importance of digital literacy and the technology on which they will work during their careers.

The principal of Centaurus High School, Reinardine Kamehozu, thanked the Windhoek East Constituency office for the donation that will lead to equal opportunities for her learners.

The schoolwear was donated to vulnerable learners in Suiderhof Primary to make them comfortable in the learning environment. These children received school bags, clothing and footwear.

Suiderhof principal, Alna Similo, said that many learners are in need of the donated items, and it was a welcome gesture that will help the students attend school and learn better.

Speaking on behalf of the regional council, Mr Black said the donation to the schools is a token of goodwill that will enhance the quality of the learning process among the learners.

Windhoek East Councillor, Hon Brian Black (middle) officiated at the handover of computers and schoolwear to Centaurus High School and to Suiderhof Primary School.