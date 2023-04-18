Namport records an increase in passenger’s vessel calls post-COVID 19

The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) recorded an 87% increase in passenger vessel calls for 2022/2023 in comparison to the 2021/2022 financial year, an executive announced Monday.

The increase in passenger’s vessels is attributed to the maritime industry’s positive strides towards recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that negatively impacted holidaymakers’ traveling due to the restrictions imposed worldwide from 2019 until 2022, Namport Manager: Corporate Communication, Taná Pesat said in a statement.

According to Pesat, to add to the number of vessel calls, Namport on 16 April, welcomed the Silver Shadow Nassau Passenger vessel on its maiden voyage at the Port of Walvis Bay.

“The recently renovated cruise ship that entered service in the year 2000, operated by Silversea Cruises has a carrying capacity of 382 passengers, and 295 crew members,” Pesat added.

Over 300 tourists disembarked from the vessel to participate in day tours that included shopping, quad biking activities in the dunes, drives to Sandwich Harbor, and local excursions, to mention only a few, she added.

A plaque exchange ceremony was held onboard the vessel between Namport’s Port Captain, Lukas Kufuna, and the ship’s Captain Michele Macarone Palmieri to commemorate the maiden call.

“The construction of the passenger berth at the Port of Walvis Bay is a welcomed addition to the already exceptional existing infrastructure of the Ports Authority and further added in particular, Walvis Bay remains a preferred tourist destination due to its beautiful landscapes,” Palmieri said during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Pesat said the Silver Shadow’s next port of call was to Angola on Monday.