Wildlife resorts annual half-marathon to feature a guided run this year

Namibia Wildlife Resorts on Tuesday announced the launch of its annual half marathon, scheduled to take place on 27 May at Gross Barmen Resort in Okahandja.

The event will offer three distance options, including 5, 10, and 21 kilometres, with a registration fee of N$100.

This year’s race will be particularly special as it will feature a guided run with special assistance for the runner attempting to break the Namibian record of 21 kilometres.

“While we cannot reveal the identity of this special runner at this time, we are thrilled to offer

an opportunity for them to make history on our course” said NWR Manager: Corporate Communications, Online Media, and MICE, Nelson Muremi Ashipala in a statement.

“We invite participants from across Namibia and beyond to join us for this exciting event, which promises to be an unforgettable experience,” he added.

According to Ashipala, Namibia Wildlife Resorts is committed to promoting wellness and healthy lifestyles through events like the annual half marathon.

“We look forward to welcoming participants and spectators alike to Gross Barmen,” he concluded.