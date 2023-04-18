Select Page

Megan Pritchard steps into governance role at Ogilvy

Posted by | Apr 18, 2023 |

Megan Pritchard steps into governance role at Ogilvy

Ogilvy Namibia, a leading local advertising agency with a very long history, has just announced that their Chief Operations Director, has moved closer to the fire by joining the company’s board as a director.

The new director, Megan Pritchard, is no stranger to the spin world having started right at the bottom as an intern eight years ago. Her natural ability rapidly propelled her up the corporate ladder, at the same time not neglecting the creative side of advertising.

From intern, she moved on to Account Executive, Brand Manager, Business Unit Manager, and then to Chief Operations Director. With a keen understanding of all the elements of an advertising agency, it was but a small step to join the governance circle.

Her boss, friend and colleague, the Ogilvy Managing Director, Rozanne van der Merwe said “She has a proven track record of driving excellence with every project and campaign she works on. She is a master at servicing clients and advertising accounts and takes the business’ operations to the highest level.”

“Congratulations Megan, on behalf of your fellow Board of Directors at the agency, on becoming the newest shareholder in Ogilvy Namibia! We look forward to joining you on your journey, to take our client brands to immortality,” she said.

Apart from her new board responsibilities, Megan continues as the Chief Operations Director.

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Blue bank seeks new Women of Excellence who have excelled at community level

Blue bank seeks new Women of Excellence who have excelled at community level

11 April 2018

Gender equality not only where gender violence is rampant but everywhere

Gender equality not only where gender violence is rampant but everywhere

7 July 2021

All-female crew makes history piloting an Airbus A330 from Windhoek to Frankfurt and back

All-female crew makes history piloting an Airbus A330 from Windhoek to Frankfurt and back

17 December 2018

Africa’s richest woman, Isabel dos Santos of Angola – interview

Africa’s richest woman, Isabel dos Santos of Angola – interview

22 October 2018

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<