Nedbank Namibia initiatives continue to develop, retain and grow new employees

Nedbank Namibia recently awarded 11 employees and three university students with bursaries amounting to N$ 350,000.

The student recipients are Mubiana Masiye. a third-year NUST student, studying towards a bachelor’s degree in computer science; Elifas Shivute, a second-year NUST, studying towards a bachelor’s degree in computer science; and Rebekka Nambahu, a third-year University of Namibia student, who is perusing a bachelor’s degree in financial mathematics.

Since the launch of the Nedbank Bursary Scheme in 2019, 21 employees with various qualifications, including Bachelor of Accounting, Bachelor of Commerce (Law), Higher Certificates in Banking and IT, and Bachelor of Economics, have benefited from the program.

The Nedbank Bursary Programme is one of the bank’s employee learning and development initiatives to achieve several objectives, including developing and growing new employees; retaining existing employees; ensuring that the right skills are in place; positioning the bank as a caring employer of choice; and ensuring that all employees develop to their full potential and meet their own career goals.

Nedbank Namibia Managing Director, Martha Murorua, asserts that for a company to survive in the modern day, it must view its personnel as assets to be invested in.

“We have made it our purpose to reinvest in our personnel to recruit and retain long-term, talented, and self-motivated workers with marketable skills for the modern workplace,’ she added.

In addition to the bursary programme, the bank has also sponsored two Internal Audit Trainees through a three-year certification program. Currently, they are in their senior year. Another effort that promotes a culture of continuous learning at Nedbank is inviting senior employees to participate in leadership development programs at prestigious international universities.

The effort established by the Nedbank Africa Regions (NAR) Centre in 2022 resulted in four senior staff members from Nedbank Namibia completing the Executive Leadership Courses, three managers attending the Henley Business School, and another two NoviaOne Group Leadership Programmes. Two bank managers are currently enrolled in the Certificate in Transformational Leadership course offered by the African Leadership Institute (ALI).

“Nedbank Namibia actively seeks personnel with the potential skillset, abilities, and attitude to advance themselves and the bank. The people-development strategy is designed to support the execution of the Nedbank Namibia strategy, and it is implemented in every business unit to achieve optimal benefits for both the bank and its employees,” concluded Murorua.