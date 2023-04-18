Select Page

Namibia-Turkey update each other on matters of common interest

Posted by | Apr 18, 2023 |

The Türkish Ambassador to Namibia Feral Ҁekerek Oruҁkaptan paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister, Dr. Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, last week to introduce herself and to appraise the Prime Minister on the Türkish Embassy’s priorities and activities in Namibia.

The two delegates updated each other on matters of common interest, Türkish activities in Namibia, and
bilateral relations. They further discussed possible corporations in the area of housing, agriculture, trade, and investment.

“Investment and trade would provide prosperity, economic opportunities and alleviate poverty between
our two countries. We look forward to your office facilitating these corporation initiatives,” said the Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister also extended a message of condolences to the victims of a
the devastating earthquake that took place in Türkey earlier this year.

Turkey has had an embassy in Windhoek since 4 January 2012 and trade volume between the two countries was US$11.8 million in 2018.

 

