Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 17 April 2023

Posted by | Apr 17, 2023 |

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 17 April 2023

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An (e) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

A (w) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

* Transfer from Swakoppoort to Von Bach Dam took place.

** Transfer from Omatako to Von Bach Dam stopped on 16 April from 15:00 and resumed on 17 April at 08:00.

*** Transfer from Otjivero Main Dam to Tilda Viljoen Dam took place.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Weather 04 November 2016

Weather 04 November 2016

4 November 2016

Weekly Rainfall – 16 August 2012

Weekly Rainfall – 16 August 2012

17 August 2012

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 21 February 2022

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 21 February 2022

21 February 2022

Weekly Rainfall 10 April 2015

Weekly Rainfall 10 April 2015

10 April 2015

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<