50MW wind power plant worth N$1.40 billion to be developed in Lüderitz

A 50MW wind power farm and the associated infrastructure to connect the power plant to the local grid will be developed in Lüderitz, following the inking of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and a Transmission Connection (TCA) agreement between Nampower and CERIM Lüderitz Energy.

The power plant which is on a Build-Own-Operate basis will cost approximately N$1.40 billion and will be located about 16 km south of Lüderitz, the power utility announced Monday.

According to the project agreements, CERIM will be responsible for the complete development of the power plant, which includes the financing, construction, operation, and maintenance while NamPower will be the exclusive offtaker of electricity from the plant for the 25-year PPA term.

NamPower and CERIM LÜDERITZ ENERGY envisaged that the development of the plant will be completed within 27 months from the PPA signature date, thus commercial operation is expected by July 2025.

The 50MW Lüderitz Wind IPP Power Project forms part of NamPower’s planned generation projects under its Integrated Strategy and Business Plan (ISBP) for the period 2020 – 2025.

The ISBP outlines the company’s strategic focus, which includes the prioritization of local renewable resources over the five years (2020-2025) in line with the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME)’s determination on the development of generation capacities

The project will contribute to the fulfilment of national policy goals such as the Namibia Integrated Resource Plan for the electricity sector, National

Energy Policy, Renewable Energy Policy as well as the Fifth National Development Plan.

According to the statement, the Wind IPP Power Project will contribute to local employment creation as semi-skilled and unskilled labour will be sourced from the Kharas Region.

NamPower’s Managing Director, Kahenge Haulofu at the signing stated that “considering the power supply situation in the Southern African Power Pool, the commissioning of this project come July 2025 will displace 50MW of imports which is a step in the right direction”.

This project will contribute significantly to our supply portfolio when combined with other generation projects that form part of the ISBP”.

Speaking on behalf of CERIM Lüderitz Energy, Josephine Nghimtina noted that “it was a great honour to partner with NamPower to contribute to the stability of energy supply in the country”, and commended NamPower for the equal opportunity given to previously disadvantaged Namibians to participate in the energy sector. She stated that “such a privilege comes with great responsibility” and said CERIM Luderitz Energy will do everything in their power to ensure that the project is completed within the project scope and time.