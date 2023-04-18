New Ongwediva facilities to improve the qualification and number of locally trained civil engineers

The University of Namibia (UNAM) Jose Eduardo dos Santos Campus officially inaugurated the addition of hostel buildings in Ongwediva last week.

The hostel buildings form part of the joint German-Namibian project to extend the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering capacities on the campus.

The new facilities erected through the cooperation will substantially improve and increase the qualification and number of Namibian civil engineers, said the German Embassy in Windhoek in a statement.

“These skills are urgently needed to fulfil the economic enhancement of the country, especially in new technological fields and the project will help to reduce regional disparities within Namibia between the central Windhoek region and the Northern regions of the country, while at the same time promoting integration in the SADC region,” they added.

The Embassy said that to achieve these goals, infrastructure is needed, encompassing a facility such as the German Wing and social infrastructure like hostels and leisure facilities.

“With this achievement, UNAM has a very attractive state-of-the-art facility for the region, with teaching environment, laboratories, and now also accommodation facilities for students,” they concluded.