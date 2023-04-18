DHPS learners take DSD exam as proven German language ability for study in Germany

A group of young learners and alumni of the German private high school, DHPS, received their German language diplomas last week.

The diplomas were conferred at a brief ceremony at the school, attended by the German Ambassador, HE Herbert Beck, the DHPS principal, Kristin Eichholz and the German teacher, Helga Falk.

The German Language Diploma (DSD) examinations of the Standing Conference of the Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs of the German Government, are examinations for learners of German as a foreign language at schools outside Germany, which are administered by the Central Agency for Schools Abroad.

The second level diploma, DSD II, is considered proof of the German language skills required for studying at a German preparatory college or university.

A special feature of the diploma is the comprehensive assessment of all language skills, i.e. hearing, speaking, reading and writing. Candidates have to pass all elements.

The twelve DSD I and six DSD II candiddaets have mastered this with flying colours.