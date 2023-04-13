First ever quality infrastructure forum slated for next week

By Jaenique Swartz.

The first-ever EU/Namibia Quality Infrastructure Forum will take place next week Tuesday at the Safari Court Hotel in the capital.

The EU-funded twinning project titled ‘Providing support to the Namibia Standard Institution (NSI)’ will be held with its partners from the Ministry of Industrialization and Trade (MIT).

This EU will bring forth quality infrastructure governance bodies and experts from Europe and Namibia, who are all involved in standardization activities.

The experts will perform duties such as conformity assessments and quality assurance services.

According to a statement, the biggest takeaway from this forum is to provide knowledge about how different elements of quality infrastructure systems are crucial in achieving success in the long run regarding social well-being and emancipating global trade.

Furthermore, the forum will enhance the participant’s understanding of quality infrastructure to promote quality products and services within domestic and international markets.

This collaboration will showcase substantial illustrations of how international and national systems function.

In addition, the upcoming forum will encourage dialogue on various quality infrastructure components, trade policies and regulations, and lastly, standardization and metrology which is the science and measurement and application.

The EU Twinning Project commenced in February 2022 with MIT and the NSI being the main beneficiaries.