Katutura informal butchery elevated to next level with Governor’s donation

By David Adetona.

Informal butchery owners, Lovisa Niigambo and Daniel David received a major boost for their business from a donation by the Khomas Governor, Hon Laura Mclead-Katjirua.

Valued at around N$180,00, the donation includes a heat seal machine, a mincer, an electric biltong slicer, a wrapping machine, a bandsaw, a freezer, an electric scale, a stainless steel table with splashback and galvanized shelf, as well as many other items to bring the level of production and service in the butchery to a high standard.

The small butchery is located in Katutura.

The Office of the Governor regularly make contributions to small entrepreneurs to help them improve and grow their businesses. The donations are key links in a progressive strategy to support Small and Medium Enterprises, to create more employment in this way.

The two meat traders received the goods at a small ceremony at the Office of the Governor. They thanked the governor and acknowledged the value of her assistance.

Khomas Governor, Hon Laura Mcleod-Katjirua (middle) with Taukondjo Kamukwatange (left) and Lovisa Niigambo.