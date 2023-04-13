Select Page

How tourism can be more resilient in upcoming crises

Apr 14, 2023

The Namibia Scientific Society will be hosting Prof. Dr. Conny Mayer-Bonde, a tourism and hospitality expert, who will be talking about, Tourism and Resilience: How tourism destinations can position themselves resiliently for upcoming crises.

The society said the talk will be held on 20 April at 19:00, where Mayer-Bonde will be addressing the topics of crisis and resilience.

“She will shed light on the crises that threaten tourism destinations and the unforeseen events that can affect a tourism country like Namibia,” they added.

Furthermore, she will introduce the concept of destination resilience and explain in practical terms how destinations can position themselves to withstand crises.

Prof. Dr. Conny Bayer-Bonde is a Dean of Studies at the Study Center for Tourism, Hotel Industry, and Gastronomy at the Baden-Wurttemberg Cooperative State University (DHBW) Ravensburg.

 

