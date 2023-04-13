City of Windhoek to commence with token identifier key change in Prosperita

The City of Windhoek (CoW) will be conducting the Token Identifier (TID) key change exercise in the Prosperita suburb from 14 April to 12 May, to execute the meter clock reset exercise.

The City said in a statement last week said that they are expecting all customers with electricity pre-payment meters to cooperate and allow access to their TID Rollover Field Officers who will carry out their duty per suburb every Monday to Friday between 08:00 and 19:00, plus weekend operations will be done between 08:00 until 16:30.

“The TID Rollover officers will be identified in the CoW branded Personal Protective Clothing (PPE) with their official identity cards, as well as branded vehicles with the city of Windhoek logo on, and failure to permit access to the premises to the Officers will lead to a 48 hours waiting period to be attended too,” they explained.

The City further reminded all electricity pre-payment users about the TID Rollover project, where all STS prepayment electricity meters will be affected by TID Rollover on 24 November 2024, which will result in any repayment recharge tokens generated after this period being rejected by the meter with the base date of 1 January 1993. They said this will cause customers to be left in the dark without electricity.

“To overcome this problem, all prepayment meters will require key change tokens that will need to be physically punched into the meter to reset the meter’s clock,” they concluded.