How challenges help us grow

By Celeste Nangolo

Human Capital Manager, Old Mutual Namibia.

As humans, we have a natural inclination to avoid failure. Failure often evokes negative emotions such as shame, embarrassment, and disappointment. Failure, on the other hand, is an unavoidable part of the human experience, and it is necessary for growth and development. Instead of being afraid of failure, we should embrace and celebrate it for what it can teach us about ourselves and our surroundings.

Today’s society places a high value on success and achievement. We are constantly bombarded with messages telling us that to be happy and fulfilled, we must be successful. This mindset can cause us to see failure as a sign of weakness or inadequacy, rather than as a chance to grow.

However, when we prioritise the human and celebrate failures, we begin to see them in a new light. We begin to understand that failure is a natural part of the learning process, not a reflection of our worth as individuals. We give ourselves permission to take risks, make mistakes, and learn from them when we celebrate our failures. We also foster a more supportive and compassionate environment in which we can all grow and develop.

The use of failure resumes is one example of how we can celebrate failure. A failure resume is a list of everything you’ve ever failed at, along with a brief explanation of what you learned from each experience. You can take ownership of your failures and use them to build a more resilient and adaptable mindset by creating a failure resume. This type of reflection can assist you in identifying patterns and areas for improvement, as well as in developing a more positive and growth-oriented mindset.

Focusing on the process rather than the outcome is another way to celebrate failure. We can become fixated on success and ignore the important lessons that can be learned from failure if we place too much emphasis on the outcome. We can develop a greater appreciation for the journey and the learning opportunities that come with it by focusing on the process.

Finally, putting the human first and celebrating failures is about accepting our flaws and recognising that they are an essential part of the human experience. When we accept failure, we create a more compassionate and supportive environment in which we can learn, grow, and develop in ways we never imagined possible. We become more resilient and adaptable by celebrating our failures, allowing us to live more meaningful and fulfilling lives.