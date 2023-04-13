TechNovation creative winners heading for Intra-African Trade Forum

A dozen micro enterprises in the creative industry have just qualified to be supported by the Investment Promotion and Development Board to showcase their products and expertise at the Creative Africa Nexus of the Intra-African Trade Forum in Cote d’Ivoire in November.

Attending a major continental fair is not only a dream come true for many of the small enterprises, who are in effect mostly one-man concerns, but also an opportunity to come to grips with the commercial challenges they face to jump from micro enterprise status to small and medium enterprise.

The twelve micro creative enterprises qualify for trade fair participation by submitting winning presentations and exhibitions at the 2023 TechNovation Social in Windhoek at the end of March.

TechNovationSocial is a platform conceived, created and established to rejuvenate local capacity in the creative industry.

The succesful candidates are: 1.) Ndinomholo Ndilula, a tech, app and game developer trading as Momve e-Theatre Service; 2.) Raymond Shikale, a textile manufacturer trading as By Ray Designs; 3.) Zodidi Gaseb, a cosmeticist trading as African Naturals Trading; 4.) Kaino Matheus, a fashion designer trading as Couture by Kimatheus Boutique; 5.) Vaughan Weiss, an architecture artisan operating as Wision Media; 6.) Reggie Zaire, a filmmaker and producer trading as RFC Creative Agency; 7.) Lisias Uusika, a graphic designer trading as African Brandberg Investments; 8.) Vistorina Silvanus, a visual arts specialist trading as Kuku’s Art; 9.) Werner Alweendo, a tech, app and game developer trading as The WOW Company; 10.) Steven Haingura, a music and performing artist operating as Ngandu Events; 11.) Kambezunda Ngavee, a visual artist operating as a professional sculptor; and 12.) Ndeshi Fikameni, a fashion designer trading as Afroprint Line Trading.

The Investment Promotion and Development Board Chief Executive, Nangula Uaandja said “The NIPDD is mandated to be the lead coordinator of MSME activities in Namibia and unlock enterprise opportunities that support their development and growth. We achieve this by fostering trust relationships between various stakeholders to bridge the gap between those who have access to capital and markets and those who need access. We believe that this is key to empowering MSMEs across industries including but not limited to the creative industry.”

Worldwide, the creative industry is viewed as a dynamic potential enabler of future businesses and of large scale employment creators. This is especially true of the tech, app and game subsector where some of the world’s most spectacular companies originated as sole proprietorships.

Between now and Novemeber, the 12 entrepreneurs will participate in a training programme to gain the most value from their experience and participation. Amongst others, the programmes will focus on brand development, capacity building, pitching for television and brand visibility through the partner and sponsor organisations – Coca Cola Beverages Africa, FNB Namibia, City of Windhoek, Multichoice Namibia, Turipamwe, Redflag, Creative Culture Investments, Creative Africa Nexus at the Intra-African Trade Forum (IATF), Business Box and the MTC Windhoek Fashion Week.

Chief Executive of the Namibian Investment Promotion and Development Board, Ms Nangula Uaandja (front centre right), the Board’s director responsible for micro enterprise development, Dino Ballotti (front right), the winners, and respresentatives of the various sponsors, together at the ceremony where the 12 successful participants were announced.