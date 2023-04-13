Swakopmund shortlisted for ‘Town of the Year’ – again!

By Adolf Kaure.

The Chief Executive of the Swakopmund Municipality, Archie Benjamin has urged residents to show support and vote for their town after it has been chosen as one of the finalists for the 2023 Tourismus Town of the Year competition. The competition ends on Friday 21 April.

According to Benjamin, Swakopmund, known widely as the “Centre of Adventure”, offers a unique blend of history, culture, and adventure, making it an unforgettable destination for travellers of all interests.

“Swakopmund is a coastal town that boasts an array of unique features and attractions, making it an ideal destination for both local and international tourists. It has something to offer for everyone, regardless of their interests.”

“We urge all Namibians to rally behind Swakopmund in the 2023 Tourismus Town of the Year competition,” he said.

The town has a rich cultural heritage evident from the iconic German architectural designs of buildings such as the Old Prison, Swakopmund Railway Station, and Woermannhaus. Its several museums, which include the Kristallgalerie and Swakopmund Museum, showcase a host of antiques and artefacts. The coastal town is also home to a vibrant arts and crafts scene, with numerous galleries and markets showcasing the work of local artists and artisans.

“To show your support for the Centre of Adventure and help Swakopmund win the title of Namibia’s Town of the Year, you can vote by liking and sharing any of our pictures on the Tourismus Facebook page,” said Benjamin.

Swakopmund is also known for its diversity of cultures, traditions and cuisines ranging from traditional German dishes to local Namibian delicacies.

With its unique environment where the desert meets the sea, Swakopmund provides visitors with breath-taking scenery that includes the Swakop River, the Namib Desert, and pristine beaches that spans over many kilometres.

The town offers adventure activities such as sandboarding, quadbiking, and skydiving. It also offers a wide range of accommodation options, with hotels, guesthouses, and self-catering apartments for different budgets and hosting multiple events to keep both visitors and residents entertained.

The town’s packed events calendar includes the popular Swakopmund Christmas Fair, the Arts and Crafts Market as well as the Nedbank Food Festival.