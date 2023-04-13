Select Page

Businesswomen breakfast catch-up to zoom in on diversity in womanhood

The Economist Businesswomen Club is inviting women to join them for a breakfast catch-up on 21 April at 07:30 at Am Weinberg Conference Centre, with Board Director at Liberty Life, Saima Nambinga as guest speaker.

Nambinga will topic will focus on, “Diversity in Womanhood: Benefits and Challenges of Diversity in the Workplace as an Essential Future Skill”.

The Club said Nambinga is an admitted legal practitioner and an independent Liberty Life Namibia Board Director.

“When it comes to corporate governance, she is a seasoned practitioner having joined the Liberty Life board in September 2020. Ex Officio, she is the chairperson of Liberty’s Audit, Risk, and Compliance committee,” they explained.

To further elaborate on the topic, the Club said Nambinga will talk about how diversity benefits you and your organisation because studies have shown that groups of people that are diverse in gender, race, and age perform better, make better decisions and experience more profitability.

“Companies with a diverse workforce are 35% more likely to experience greater financial returns and 70% are more likely to capture more markets than their respective non-divers counterparts,” they said.

Tickets for the event are N$330 for non-members and N$310 for members and the public must RSVP before or on 19 April at 061 221925 or 081 128 3225 or via email at [email protected].

The Economist Businesswomen Club provides a forum for the exchange of ideas and expertise, through planned networking, and aims to encourage the personal development and management skills of its members and to advance the standing and power of women.

 

