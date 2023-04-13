NAMCOR expands its fuel retail strategy by opening more service stations

The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) recently announced the opening of its two latest service stations that will serve the community of Rundu with its fuel and lubricant needs.

This comes as the parastatal indicated it plans to expand its retail network to strategic places around the country and continue to cater to the needs of “every Namibian, providing jobs as well as offering consumers a wider variety of choices.”

Given the town of Rundu’s population of roughly 63,400 residents, the two sites “are uniquely positioned” to serve the community and provide motorists and travellers with 24-hour convenience stores, according to a news release from the company.

“Located at the corner of Maria Mwengere Street and Independence Avenue, the Kehemu site will serve residents of Kehemu and Kaisosi as well as lodges around the river,” NAMCOR said in a statement.

Moreover, NAMCOR added that the Paradisa site is on Independence Avenue in the Extension 4 neighborhood and caters to residents of the Sauyemwa, upcoming suburbs in the vicinity, and the town’s industrial area, amongst other places. Both sites boast convenience stores, with Paradisa having the additional benefit of a sitting area inside the store, the parastatal noted.

Acting Executive Sales & Marketing at NAMCOR, Olivia Dunaiski, commented on the announcement, saying, “NAMCOR endeavours to expand its retail network to strategic places around the country, thereby offering a choice to consumers as well as contributing to the growth of the local economies of our various cities, towns, and villages.”

Thus far, NAMCOR has a total of 15 service stations across the country and has embarked on several sites that are currently under construction with completion later in the year, according to the company.