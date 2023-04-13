Select Page

Dundee Precious donates sewing machines to SOS

The SOS Family Strengthening Programme beneficiaries in Tsumeb this week received three sewing machines valued at N$10,347 from Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb Community Trust.

Chairperson of Dundee Precious Metal Community Trust, Max Johnson encouraged the recipients to put the equipment to good use and contribute to the social and economic development of their families and the Tsumeb community.

SOS Children’s Village Manager Teopolina Haitembu thanked Dundee Precious Metal Tsumeb Community Trust for their generous support aimed at improving the well-being of the residents.

SOS Children’s Village further explained that the donation handover to the community and the collaboration between Dundee Community Trust and other strategic partners are very important.

“This highlights the importance of the community trust and other partners in supporting community programmes and initiatives that benefit the entire community. This also demonstrates the importance of community unity and trust and the commitment to support and empower members of the community,” they concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

