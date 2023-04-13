Dundee Precious donates sewing machines to SOS

The SOS Family Strengthening Programme beneficiaries in Tsumeb this week received three sewing machines valued at N$10,347 from Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb Community Trust.

Chairperson of Dundee Precious Metal Community Trust, Max Johnson encouraged the recipients to put the equipment to good use and contribute to the social and economic development of their families and the Tsumeb community.

SOS Children’s Village Manager Teopolina Haitembu thanked Dundee Precious Metal Tsumeb Community Trust for their generous support aimed at improving the well-being of the residents.

SOS Children’s Village further explained that the donation handover to the community and the collaboration between Dundee Community Trust and other strategic partners are very important.

“This highlights the importance of the community trust and other partners in supporting community programmes and initiatives that benefit the entire community. This also demonstrates the importance of community unity and trust and the commitment to support and empower members of the community,” they concluded.