Standards drafted for crop-specific marketing and commercial quality control

Apr 11, 2023

The Namibian Agronomic Board (NAB) this week announced that the Namibian Standards Institution (NSI) Management Technical Committee on Food Safety Management Systems has drafted four Namibian Standards identifying crop-specific marketing and commercial quality control parameters.

The four crops include gem squashes, sweet melons, sweet corn and pumpkins, they announced in a public notice.

“These draft Namibian Standards are now made available to interested parties and the public for comments within 60 days with effect from 31 March of publication in the Government Gazette (GG8057),” added the NAB.

The board further encouraged industry stakeholders to participate in the standards development process by obtaining these draft Namibian Standards from the NSI for scrutiny and input within the public notice period.

“Draft standards may be obtained free of charge from the Technical Committee Secretariat at the NSI or Orpa Patuuomasa can be contacted via email at [email protected] or by telephone at 061 386 400/27 to request for the draft standards,” they said.

While technical enquires should be directed to Melchiol Ambunda, Manager of Food Safety, and Compliance Service at NAB via email at [email protected] or by telephone at 081 388 1808.

 

