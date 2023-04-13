Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Tuesday 11 April 2023

Posted by | Apr 11, 2023 |

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Tuesday 11 April 2023

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An (e) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An (w) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

* Transfer from Swakoppoort to Von Bach Dam took place.

** Transfer from Omatako to Von Bach Dam took place with small pumps.

*** Transfer from Otjivero Main Dam to Tilda Viljoen Dam took place.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Weather 11 March 2016

Weather 11 March 2016

11 March 2016

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 23 January 2023

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 23 January 2023

23 January 2023

Namwater dam update on Friday 29 January 2021. Omatako now also spilling

Namwater dam update on Friday 29 January 2021. Omatako now also spilling

29 January 2021

Rainfall 11 April 2014

Rainfall 11 April 2014

11 April 2014

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<