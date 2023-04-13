Local business mission to attend 53rd General Assembly of the World Trade Centre Association in Ghana

A local business mission will travel to Ghana from 21 to 28 April to participate in the 53rd General Assembly (GA) of the World Trade Centre Association (WTCA).

The delegation will be led by the Minister of Industrialisation and Trade, Hon Lucia Iipumbu.

The Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) in a statement said local businesses will also have an exhibition booth to showcase local products and delegates can participate in B2B meetings, company visits, and business networking dinners.

Namibia’s key focus areas will include agriculture, tourism promotion, energy, logistics, and public infrastructure.

The annual GA of the WTCA is the most prominent event on the organisation’s calendar, bringing together representatives and business delegations from the World Trade Center around the world to a new city each year.

GA 2023, is hosted for the first in Sub-Saharan Africa in Accra, Ghana. This event will also mark the return of large physical gatherings of the WTCA after three years of restrictions due to the COVID Pandemic.

Meanwhile, the NCCI said all delegates are to cover all their costs related to travel and accommodation. Departure from Namibia to Accra is on 21 April.

In addition, the delegate participation fee of US$ 463.35 payable by 12 April, will give participants access to all the event meeting sessions, B2B meetings, exhibitions, and company tours including shuttles and meals during the official programs and business networking cocktails.

“If you would like to pay by invoice instead, please contact WTC Accra at [email protected],” the Chamber added.

Furthermore, the NCCI said Virtual delegates (WTCA Members and B2B Delegates) can pay US$463.35, which will give access to virtual participation in the B2B sessions, and if payment is by invoice instead, one can contact WTC Accra at [email protected]”.