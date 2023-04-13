Early childhood development at informal pre-schools gets boost from Capricorn Foundation

By Jaenique Swartz.

The Capricorn Foundation availed N$250,000 to the Step out of Poverty Charity (S.P.E.S) initiative last week, cementing their continual partnership.

S.P.E.S Charity is a Section 21 non-profit organisation. The charity has been active in vulnerable communities in Windhoek for the past sixteen years.

The funding received from Capricorn Foundation will enable S.P.E.S to offer teachers training, membership, food, and educational materials.

The S.P.E.S project continues to abolish the cycle of poverty for children and youth respectively through a holistic approach and currently impacts 1,100 children through fifteen informal schools around the capital.

The initiative emphasizes being involved and committed to the emotional, physical, intellectual, and spiritual well-being of the children.

“A safe, healthy, and conducive learning environment is critical for children to maximise their early learning and to build a strong foundation for their development,” said Marlize Horn, group executive of Capricorn Foundation.

Over the years, S.P.E.S has eradicated the effects of poverty while several young learners develop through their educational careers until they enter employment.

Kopenhagen Fur from Denmark has been a primary donor to the S.P.E.S., but its support has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Capricorn Foundation has since recognized the efforts of the S.P.E.S and is proud to aid in this good cause as it is one of five early childhood development projects that they are supporting, as each project serves a different geographical impact.

“Together with these partners, we remain committed to transforming lives and being connectors of positive change by making a profound and lasting impact on our communities,” Horn concluded.