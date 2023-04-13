Arandis B-Two truck port pivotal for cross-border logistics corridors – Minister

By Adolf Kaure.

The newly-launched Arandis B-Two truck port has a significant role to play in developing the logistics corridors that converge at the Port of Walvis Bay, according to the Minister of Work and Transport, Hon John Mutorwa.

According to Mutorwa, the facility will play a vital role, not only for Namibia but also to support regional and continental economic growth as well as international and socio-economic unification.

“It is our expectation, as the Government of Namibia that the facility will aid in the seamless and regulated movement of trucks and goods, along and on the Walvis Bay – Ndola – Lubumbashi Development Corridor (TKDC) and with time – on the Trans-Kunene Development Corridor, to and from Namibia to Angola and vice versa,” he said.

The Arandis B-Two truck port is approximately 45 hectare (450 000 square metres) and also includes the Arandis Logistics Hub, which is the result of a memorandum of understanding between Ben Capital and the Arandis Town Council.

The agreement focuses on developing industrial land into suitable light industrial business ventures including warehouses, storage facilities, inter-modal units, a dry dock, truck port weighbridges, an SME park and other industrial complementary developments.

“It is also our expectation that the facilities will add value through warehousing and other inter –modal facilities, for proper storing of goods. Furthermore, it goes without saying that the developments of weighbridges, at carefully well selected strategic places, will allow for more efficient processing of trucks, goods and services,” said Mutorwa.

The Arandis B-Two truck port and Logistics Hub is ideally located as Arandis is surrounded by mines and is approximately 70km from Swakopmund – an international holiday and tourism hotspot.

Approximately 100km from the hub is Walvis Bay, which is Namibia’s prime seaport, making the B-Two Truck port and Logistics Hub a key connector of Namibia to the rest of the SADC region.

The project was funded by the Development Bank of Namibia and Total Energies Namibia.