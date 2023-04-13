120 women to participate in Academy for Women Entrepreneurs

The third cohort of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) was launched last week with 120 women from all 14 regions of the country participating.

The programme which was launched by US Ambassador Randy Berry provides women with the tools to create and grow their businesses, raise capital, and effectively network with other successful business owners from across the globe.

Berry said the high youth unemployment rate and income inequality in Namibia, is the reason the US government continues to seek ways to broaden its engagement and catalyse both public and private partnerships to enable Namibia to harness its economic opportunity and build an inclusive and resilient economy.

“Investing in women entrepreneurs is just one way we partner with Namibians to build an ever more inclusive and resilient economy. And data shows that when women entrepreneurs are successful, whole communities benefit,” added Berry.

Funded by the US Embassy and implemented by the grant recipient, Association for Entrepreneurial Development, AWE is a global programme run by the US Department of State that currently empowers women entrepreneurs in more than 50 countries.