Ondangwa and Rundu-based volleyball teams snatch NFV Cup from Khomas Region

The Namibian Correctional Services and the Shining Star volleyball teams made history by winning the Bank Windhoek Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) tournament held last weekend in Swakopmund.

The Ondangwa and Rundu-based teams defeated Windhoek’s defending champions Active Performer Academy and Revivals in the men’s and women’s categories.

This wins meant that for the first time in its 39-year history, the NVF Cup goes outside the Khomas region.

Bank Windhoek’s head of strategic communication, Hayley Allen, congratulated the NVF for hosting yet another successful tournament.

Allen said that as a connector of positive change, Bank Windhoek is proud to be associated with the NVF, which aims at developing and marketing the sport countywide, stating, “We were equally happy to witness competitive matches dominated by the youth. This is a testament that the sport has a bright future in Namibia.”

Meanwhile, NVF president, Hillary Imbuwa believes the sports code is indeed growing bigger and better.

“We are thankful that Bank Windhoek believes in our sports code,” he concluded.

Next on the volleyball calendar is the Confederation of African Volleyball Zone Six Tournament to be held in Swakopmund over the upcoming Easter Holidays.