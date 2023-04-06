Select Page

Gondwana Collection breaks new digital ground with NFT platform

Apr 6, 2023

Gondwana Collections Namibia has set the stage for a new innovative way to showcase the captivating and iconic beauty of the country with its newest endeavour to trade with Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

NFTs are created through a process known as minting, in which the information of the NFT is recorded on a blockchain. They are traded and exchanged for money, cryptocurrencies, or other NFTs. These NFTs can represent individuals` identities, property rights, and more.

This means that the owner of the NFTs enjoys all the rights to the NFT metadata and content; including but not limited to the copyright, all rights to create derivative works, and all goodwill.

Gondwana`s managing director, Gys Joubert alongside group digital manager, Bernd Grahl said, “We are often approached by interested parties who want to use our videos or photo material without violating copyright.”

They further said that “On our new NFT website, we offer them the opportunity to buy videos and photos with all their rights from us.”

To acquire NFTs, one would need a cryptocurrency that is stored in a digital wallet, but Gondwana has made it possible to allow interested parties to pay using crypto or via conventional payment methods.

This fascinating development has attracted various interests and engagement.

Gondwana has made it possible for everyone to have access to this new digital development, via the new NFT platform https://gondwana.fanfire.ai/

 

