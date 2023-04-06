Select Page

US Ambassdor makes harbour call to talk trade and investment

Posted by | Apr 6, 2023 |

The United States Ambassador to Namibia, HE Randy Berry, visited the harbour in Walvis Bay to familiarise himself with its operations and to explore ways how the US Government can support its operations as a key component of international trade.

The ambassador met with the Chief Executive of the Namibian Ports Authority, Mr Andrew Kanime to explore investment and trade relations between the two governments through their respective agencies and institutions.

On behalf of Namport, Kanime expressed his appreciation for the courtesy extended to Namport by the ambassador, emphasising the role of the ambassador to promote the intentions of his government to do business in Namibia. This would lead to increased collaboration with the ports authority, particularly with regard to port security and capacity building.

Kanime also informed the ambassador about commodity trends, new markets, and the need for further investment in the port’s infrastructure and capacity. Amongst others, he touched on the role of the trade corridors, and the National Single Window to facilitate trade. The ports authority boss expressed high expectations for increased volumes through the ports once the oil & gas, and green hydrogen industries take off.

The ambassador’s delegation then observed the Container Control Programme at the Namibia Revenue Agency (NAMRA), followed by a guided tour of the Port of Walvis Bay by Ms Taná Pesat, Manager: Corporate Communication and Mr Titus Tsowaseb, Manager: Security & Emergency Services.

The Ambassador of the United States to Namibia, HE Randy Berry (left) visited the Chief Executive of the Namibian Ports Authority, Mr Andrew Kanime, earlier this week to talk about trade and investment.

 

