Angolan energy and mining delegation pays visit to NAMDIA headquarters, fortifies business relationships

An Angolan delegation consisting of government officials in the energy and mining industries recently paid a visit to the headquarters of Namib Desert Diamonds (NAMDIA) in Windhoek and toured its diamond facilities as well as gained insight into the company’s strategic objectives and operations.

The delegation was headed by the Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum, and Gas of Angola, HE Dr Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, and met with the Namibian Minister of Mines and Energy, Hon Tom Alweendo.

Accompanying Hon Azevedo to NAMDIA was HE Jovelina Imperial e Costa, Ambassador of Angola to Namibia, mining executives Jose Manuel Ganga, Junior President of ENDIAMA, Eugenio Bravo Da Rosa, President of SODIAM as well as energy executives from institutions and members from the Ministry of Mines and Energy in Namibia such as the Diamond Commissioner Mrs Miina Aune Gahutu.

The visit was hosted by NAMDIA’s Chair, Bryan Eiseb, who expressed his delight and welcomed the Angolan delegation to NAMDIA. He emphasized that the visit would provide both nations an opportunity to explore possible linkages that could strengthen relations and offer a platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise.

The Angolan Minister of Mineral Resources spoke about the diamond industry’s potential, saying “ Our natural resources are not a curse. It is only a curse if it is used incorrectly or not used at all. I believe our region’s natural resources have the potential to put our nations on the global map and opportunities abound. If we work together with our people and collaborate with our neighbours, we will achieve great things,” said Azevedo.

According to a NAMDIA statement, the visit presented a platform to gain knowledge about Namibia’s diamond industry and the parastatal’s operations, including its commitment to sustainability and community impact programmes.

According to NAMDIA, the visit provided the delegation “an opportunity to establish formal business relationships and lay the ground for future corporation. Additionally, the parties explored possible strategic synergies that could benefit the respective companies and nations in the long term, particularly sharing of diamond infrastructure.”

NAMDIA Chief Executive, Alisa Amupolo, expressed their wish to establish formal relations with SODIAM and ENDIAMA EP and highlighted the potential Namibia and Angola have in promoting the region’s unique diamonds to generate even greater value for Namibia and Angola as both are alluvial producing countries.

ENDIAMA EP, the national diamond company of Angola, is the exclusive concessionaire of diamond mining rights while SODIAM EP is the state-owned diamond trading company that controls and supervises the selling, buying, importing and exporting of Angolan diamonds.