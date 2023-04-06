Select Page

Young girl killed by crocodile while fetching water – Ministry cautions communities living along the rivers

An eleven 11-year-old girl, Mathilde Muhuli, was killed by a crocodile on the Kavango River in the area of Shikoro village, Ndiyona constituency of the Kavango East Region while fetching water from the river, an official confirmed Wednesday.

The incident took place on 1 April, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism spokesperson Romeo Muyunda confirmed in a statement.

“This incident is unfortunate and concerning for the ministry especially since a young girl had to lose her life in this manner. This is not the intent for our conservation,” he added.

Muyunda went on to caution communities living along the rivers in the northern and northeastern regions, and the general public, not to take risks against their lives.

“We understand that communities draw resources from rivers for their livelihoods, however, we encourage people must do so safely by taking necessary precautions at all times. Children should not be allowed to collect water by themselves but rather be under the supervision of an elder person. We strongly discourage conducting activities such as washing in or in proximity to the river,” he added.

According to Muyunda, the ministry is currently working on practical and innovative preventative measures such as the setting up of crocodile enclosures; water provision, as well as to maximize the benefits of conservation to ensure that the benefits outweigh the cost,” he said.

 

