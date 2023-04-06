Agriculture ministry warns against the purchase and use of Boam insecticide

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform has warned the public against using the insecticide Boam or Bloom for domestic purposes as it is hazardous and not recommended for use in the country.

Executive Director at the Ministry, Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata alerted the public about the unauthorised selling of the unregistered insecticide (Dichlorovos), because the ministry is the custodian for Fertilisers, Farm Seeds, Agricultural Remedies, and Stock Remedies according to Act 36 of 1947.

“Apart from the fact that this product is hazardous and poses danger to humans, the Boam or Bloom insecticide is not registered for use in Namibia, meaning that anyone found selling or in possession of it may face legal consequences, as stipulated under the Act,” she added.

She cautioned the public to refrain from purchasing, possessing, using, and indoor storage of the Boam or Bloom insecticide.

“We request the public to report and surrender the Boam or Bloom insecticide to our nearest offices countrywide and for further enquiries, please contact our Plant Health Division at 061 208 7473 or the Public Relations Division at 061 208 7719,” concluded Nghituwamata.