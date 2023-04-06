LearnonOne initiative receives N$ 100,000 boost from Capricorn Foundation

The Capricorn Foundation further strengthened its commitment to enhancing education in the country by contributing N$100,000 to the LearnonOne Project.

LearnOnOne is a registered non-profit division of One Africa that broadcasts recorded school lessons and other educational material on TV.

Through this contribution, a total of 51 Grade 10 and Grade 11 online lessons in various subjects will be broadcasted on One Africa Television from April until September and also shared on the LearnOnOne website and Facebook page.

This partnership is meant to support the senior secondary education level under its primary focus area of education. Capricorn Foundation believes this collaboration is a defining concept for creating impact within communities.

“As Connectors of Positive Change and a responsible corporate citizen, the Capricorn Foundation sees education as an investment that goes a long way and has a lasting impact on the future of Namibia. Therefore, we remain committed to investing in education in Namibia, in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals,” remarked Marlize Horn, group executive: brand & corporate affairs and executive officer of Capricorn Foundation.

Stephan Hugo, group CEO of TribeFire Studios concluded that “LearnOnOne fills a unique gap in the ecosystem for education solutions that supplement schools through broadcast television; a mass media reach platform. One Africa covers the whole of Namibia and remains the most affordable way to connect experienced teachers with tens of thousands of learners. We are thankful for partners like the Capricorn Foundation that understand the great benefits of the TV platform and value the collaborative contribution between LearnOnOne, the schools we work with, and our content partners.”

LearnOnOne is endorsed by the Ministry of Education, Arts, and Culture as a supplementary educational platform. Its vision is to provide school lessons as extra classes for learners and non-school content to help children with the 21st-century skills needed to succeed in the increasingly competitive job market.

The organisation was established during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdowns and pursues support for learners and bridges the digital divide by providing access to free education through broadcast television as a widely accessible platform.