New MVA response centre in Mariental doubles as community clinic

The extremely large distances between Namibian towns often prevent medical response units to reach vehicle accident sites within the so-called golden hour when the chance of saving the lives of injured persons is still relatively good.

To mitigate the incidences of unattended vehicle accidents on the more than 400 kilometres between Rehoboth and Keetmanshoop, and on the many district roads in the central south, the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund has commissioned an Emergency Medical Response Centre in Mariental, in collaboration with the Mariental Municipality and the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

The centre operates from the premises of the town’s fire brigade, and doubles as a medical clinic for the Mariental community.

Announcing the launch of the centre this week, the Fund said in a statement the centre is in response to pillar 5 of its Decade Action Plan which demands faster post-crash response times and appropriate life-saving medical treatment.

“The Emergency Medical Response Centre will strengthen emergency response in both the Hardap and Karas regions on the B1 route, to ensure that those injured in motor vehicle crashes are provided with the required emergency medical care within the golden hour,” the fund said.

The MVA Fund reminded motorists that assistance after a crash can be requested via the fund’s toll-free number, 9682.

