Cancer Association marks 55 years by accelerating community work

As part of its 55th anniversary celebration, the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) is establishing the first specialised palliative care unit focused on cancer patients, expected to open its doors in June.

#55 for Hope campaign was recently launched to form part of the anniversary pledge to fight cancer.

Head of Medical at CAN, Sister Aina Nghitongo said palliative care specialisation through the University of Cape Town has shown that there is indeed a great need for palliative care in Namibia.

During the next 55 working days, the association will welcome 550 Namibians to the Community Care Centre to have their annual screening for breast, cervical, and prostate cancer for only N$55.

“We encourage the community to join in this campaign, come and visit the new centre and help us develop a place of community and safety together,” said Nghitongo.

CAN Chief Executive Rolf Hansen said the country is fortunate that state patients have access to cancer treatment at the Dr AB May Cancer Care Centre of Windhoek Central Hospital in addition to quality private oncology units?

“Our support programmes work in perfect synergy with what is medically available for Namibian cancer patients to ensure the cancer treatment journey can continue uninterrupted,” he added.

Hansen further said cancer can not be seen in isolation from other diseases and similarly the community should understand they all have a role to play in enhancing the community.

“The Cancer Care Centre is aimed at bringing other community-focused organisations to the table so that we may all share ideas, hear what the community has to say, offer an integrated health offering to our people, and help build our society,” concluded Hansen.