Sanlam steps up initiative to bring hope to the less privileged learners in the north

By Jaenique Swartz.

Learners of the Oshikunde Combined School in the Ohangwena region last week received 102 pairs of school shoes donated by Sanlam Namibia.

The donation from Sanlam was in response to widely circulating reports of less privileged learners in northern Namibia going to school without footwear.

At the handover ceremony, the branch manager at the Ondangwa Sanlam Branch, Mr. Lukas Tshithigona commended the school and office of the regional council governor, Walde Ndevashiya for their proactive efforts in finding amicable solutions for the learners.

Upon receiving the donation, the principal of Oshikunde Combined School, Hoster Simasiku said that “While shoes alone will not solve their everyday problems, we can all agree that the school shoes provided here today will assist the learners to establish self-esteem and give them hope,” he added.

“In addition, as many children walk barefoot to school, these shoes will safeguard their feet from infections and injuries,” he concluded.

Sanlam has taken the true initiative in investing in the communities in which it operates so that future generations can live with confidence.