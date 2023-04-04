Portable microscience kits tackle barriers in learning practical science

By Jaenique Swartz.

Fifty microscience kits donated by Risk-Based Solutions (RBS) were handed over to the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) at an event held on Tuesday.

The microscience kits are portable science laboratories in a box that allows learners and students to have access to smaller and more accessible scientific tools during classroom practicals.

Dr Sindila Mwiya, RBS founder said in his speech that many learners and students are unfortunate with regards to not having access to scientific equipment in the classroom, thus hindering their performance, emphasising that RBS is looking forward to working with NUST to drive this initiative further.

At the handover ceremony, it was highlighted that the microscopic kits will introduce a new innovative way of learning while encouraging learners and students to be more interactive in the classroom. The kits are set to make their way to rural schools that are unable to access these scientific tools to tackle challenges faced by learning institutions.

The kits aim to eradicate the downward trend that was showcased during last year’s national results, Ayesha Wentworth from the Ministry of Education, Arts, and Culture expressed during her speech.

“The ministry sees this microscience technique as a viable option to tackle and alleviate some of the challenges towards effective delivery of practical science,” Wentworth added.

Vice Chancellor, Dr Erold Naomab at the ceremony noted that “it is important that we create the environment to provide the right tools for people in the classroom. Respective parties hope that the kits would make a positive change in the educational careers of not only learners and students but teachers as well.”

According to Naomab, education is a shared social responsibility and the microscience kits are hopefully a step in the right direction regarding the innovative attempt at educational revival and participation in the classroom.

“Gone are the days of ginormous equipment, in are the days of microscopic kits,” concluded Professor Percy Chimwamurombe from the NUST.