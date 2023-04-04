Significance of home and vehicle cover for peace of mind during Easter

By Johan Barnard, Chief Executive at Momentum Short Term Insurance Namibia.

Easter is a time for celebration, family gatherings and memorable adventures. However, with increased travel and activity during the holiday season, it’s crucial to ensure that your home and vehicles are well-protected.

This article explores the importance of comprehensive home and vehicle insurance over the Easter holiday, with a focus on the exceptional benefits offered by Momentum’s Five Star Product.

Increased Travel:

During the Easter break, many people take the opportunity to hit the road, exploring new destinations or visiting loved ones. With the increased travel comes a higher risk of accidents or breakdowns. Having a comprehensive vehicle insurance policy with mechanical breakdown cover and Roadside Assistance, like that offered by Momentum’s Five Star Product, can save you from costly repairs and unexpected expenses.

Home Security:

While you’re away enjoying the Easter break, your home may be more vulnerable to break-ins or theft. A robust home insurance policy, especially one that covers your contents on an All Risk basis, provides peace of mind that your belongings are protected even when you’re not home. Ensure you test your alarm before leaving and that it is activated.

Unforeseen Circumstances:

The Easter holiday may bring unexpected events, such as extreme weather or accidents at home. Comprehensive home and vehicle insurance ensures that you have the financial support to handle these situations without breaking the bank.

Momentum’s Five Star Product Benefits:

Momentum’s Five Star Product offers a range of unique benefits designed to give customers the most comprehensive home and vehicle insurance cover available:

Mechanical Breakdown Cover: Momentum’s Five Star Product includes exclusive breakdown coverage, giving you added protection for your vehicle in case of mechanical failure.

Roadside Assistance: With Momentum’s dependable roadside assistance, you can stay worry-free knowing that help is available when you need it.

Exclusive Benefits for 55 Plus and Women: Momentum’s Five Star product offers special premiums and benefits tailored for individuals aged 55 and above, as well as women, ensuring that they have access to the coverage they need at a price that suits their budget.

Unparalleled Contents Cover: Momentum’s Five Star Product goes above and beyond by extending contents cover to include All Risk cover for your valuables. This means that your possessions are protected against a wider range of risks, offering you unparalleled peace of mind.

As you prepare for the Easter holiday, don’t overlook the importance of comprehensive home and vehicle insurance. Momentum’s Five Star Product offers exceptional benefits that go beyond standard coverage, ensuring that you can enjoy your Easter break with the peace of mind that your home and vehicles are well-protected.