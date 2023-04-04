Insurance claim pitfalls and what you should look out for

By Chris Chipadza,

Claims Manager, Old Mutual Short-Term Insurance Company.

Filing an insurance claim can be a stressful and time-consuming process, especially if you’re not familiar with the ins and outs of the insurance industry. Unfortunately, there are several common pitfalls that customers can run into when making a claim that can result in a delay in the claims process or even a rejection of the claim.

In this article, we’ll discuss some of these pitfalls and provide tips on how to avoid them to ensure a smooth and successful claims process. By understanding your policy, providing accurate information and documentation, and working closely with your insurer, you can help ensure that your claim is processed quickly and efficiently and that you receive the coverage you deserve.

Here are some of the more common pitfalls that customers can run into when making an insurance claim:

Not understanding their policy:

One of the most common pitfalls is not fully understanding what their insurance policy covers or excludes. This can lead to a claim being rejected or delayed because the customer didn’t realise that they weren’t covered for a particular event or for a particular type of loss.

Failure to provide accurate information:

Providing inaccurate or incomplete information can also cause a delay or rejection of a claim. It’s important to double-check all the information you provide to make sure it’s accurate and complete.

Missing deadlines:

Many insurance policies have strict deadlines for filing claims, and failure to meet these deadlines can result in a claim being rejected. It’s important to know and meet all the deadlines associated with your policy.

Failure to provide required documentation:

Insurance companies often require documentation to process claims, and failing to provide this documentation can result in a delay or rejection of a claim. Make sure you collect all the necessary documents and submit them promptly.

Sometimes insurance companies need additional information or documentation to process a claim. Failing to provide this information promptly can delay the claims process.

Not cooperating with their insurer:

Some customers may try to handle claims on their own without working with their insurer. However, working with your insurer can often help resolve any issues or questions you may have about your claim.

To avoid these pitfalls, it’s important to read and understand your policy, provide accurate information and documentation, and work closely with your insurer throughout the claims process.