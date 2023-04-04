Select Page

Revamped Okapuka Safari Lodge re-opens its doors

Posted by | Apr 4, 2023 |

Revamped Okapuka Safari Lodge re-opens its doors

The newly renovated Okapuka Safari Lodge has entered into a management agreement with Gondwana Collection Namibia and has re-opened its doors to guests on 2 April.

The collaboration between Gondwana and Okapuka means the beginning of a new chapter for both companies, merging the well-established bush veld lodge with their long-standing customer base and sound reputation in the tourism sector, Gondwana Collection said in a statement.

“Originally established in 1998 and known for its superlative game drives into the African bush veld despite being only 30 minutes from the capital, Okapuka already has a reputation as a renowned mainstay in the Namibian tourism industry,” they added.

Gondwana said Okapuka now offers morning, noon, and evening nature and game drives that are not only open to guests of the lodge but can be booked by day visitors as well, which also applies to meals.

“Booking in advance is essential for all activities and meals at the lodge and admission will only be granted if visitors provide a booking confirmation at the gate, which is accepted at [email protected],” they concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

King Nehale, and many other Gondwana lodges open as lockdown measures ease

King Nehale, and many other Gondwana lodges open as lockdown measures ease

1 June 2020

The value of educational connections across time and continents

The value of educational connections across time and continents

13 June 2014

Wildlife resorts ‘Black Friday’ vouchers sold out within first 8 hours – NWR to commit another 1333 for classic and 167 for Eco resorts

Wildlife resorts ‘Black Friday’ vouchers sold out within first 8 hours – NWR to commit another 1333 for classic and 167 for Eco resorts

28 November 2022

Windhoek Country Club resort best-run state-owned company – Minister

Windhoek Country Club resort best-run state-owned company – Minister

2 December 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<