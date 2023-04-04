Revamped Okapuka Safari Lodge re-opens its doors

The newly renovated Okapuka Safari Lodge has entered into a management agreement with Gondwana Collection Namibia and has re-opened its doors to guests on 2 April.

The collaboration between Gondwana and Okapuka means the beginning of a new chapter for both companies, merging the well-established bush veld lodge with their long-standing customer base and sound reputation in the tourism sector, Gondwana Collection said in a statement.

“Originally established in 1998 and known for its superlative game drives into the African bush veld despite being only 30 minutes from the capital, Okapuka already has a reputation as a renowned mainstay in the Namibian tourism industry,” they added.

Gondwana said Okapuka now offers morning, noon, and evening nature and game drives that are not only open to guests of the lodge but can be booked by day visitors as well, which also applies to meals.

“Booking in advance is essential for all activities and meals at the lodge and admission will only be granted if visitors provide a booking confirmation at the gate, which is accepted at [email protected],” they concluded.