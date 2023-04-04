Information Ministry and Impact tank Analysis ink 5-year agreement on digital programmes

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) and Impact Tank Analysis Foundation inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Tuesday to collaborate on creating transformative, self-sustaining, digital programmes to accelerate employment in the digital and technology space.

The memorandum of understanding will last for five years, subject to renewal.

The partnership further aims to promote the acquisition of digital skills and establish Namibia as a participant in the global digital knowledge economy.

“As the Ministry of ICT we are committed to continuously adding our part to transform our nation in ensuring that we have the necessary skills in the country to respond to the market needs. More importantly to ensure that the young people who are seen as digital natives have the opportunities to have digital skills to ensure that they are employed and self-sustaining,” said Hon. Emma Theofelus, Deputy Minister of ICT at the signing ceremony.

MICT and Impact Tank through this partnership will inspire digital transformation in Namibia by creating inspirational, self-sustaining social businesses that build and reinforce digital skills, generate incomes and bring national attention to Namibia and demystify and advocate for software development and higher-skilled digital work as approachable, viable and valuable carer options among others.