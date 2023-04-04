Select Page

Importation of poultry products from Ireland resumes

The Directorate of Veterinary Services under the Ministry of Agriculture Water and Land Reform on Tuesday announced the resumption of import and in-transit movement of live poultry, birds, raw/uncooked poultry products, live ostriches, and raw ostrich products from Ireland.

The import ban of poultry and poultry products from Ireland was imposed as a result of the outbreak of HPAI in Ireland on 12 November 2022.

“Ireland has regained its high pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI) disease freedom status as of 21 December 2022 under Chapter 10.4 of World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH/OIE),” the ministry announced.

 

