Building a desert based economy- Namibia Scientific Society to host talk

The Namibia Scientific Society will be hosting a news talk by NEWS Chairperson Reinhold Mangundu, titled Rural Revive: Building a Desert-based Economy on 11 April at 19:00.

Mangundu will be talking about the project conceptualized under Wolwedans Vision 2030. The AridEden Projected aims to build resilient and thus more sustainable and equitable tourism and conservation economies based on the five core pillars of commerce, community, conservation, culture, and consciousness.

Furthermore, the Society said the project aims to benefit the local communities in the Namib Desert beyond Wolwedans, thus achieving the revival of Maltaho and its people.

“By implementing a model for a diversified local economy and by assessing supply chain gaps and the needs of the local community the project is attempting to create sustainable entrepreneurial and employment opportunities for the underprivileged men and women of Maltaho and surrounding areas,” explained the Scientific Society.