Select Page

Building a desert based economy- Namibia Scientific Society to host talk

Posted by | Apr 3, 2023 |

Building a desert based economy- Namibia Scientific Society to host talk

The Namibia Scientific Society will be hosting a news talk by NEWS Chairperson Reinhold Mangundu, titled Rural Revive: Building a Desert-based Economy on 11 April at 19:00.

Mangundu will be talking about the project conceptualized under Wolwedans Vision 2030. The AridEden Projected aims to build resilient and thus more sustainable and equitable tourism and conservation economies based on the five core pillars of commerce, community, conservation, culture, and consciousness.

Furthermore, the Society said the project aims to benefit the local communities in the Namib Desert beyond Wolwedans, thus achieving the revival of Maltaho and its people.

“By implementing a model for a diversified local economy and by assessing supply chain gaps and the needs of the local community the project is attempting to create sustainable entrepreneurial and employment opportunities for the underprivileged men and women of Maltaho and surrounding areas,” explained the Scientific Society.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Simultaneous Windhoek-Harare workshops held to curb illegal wildlife trade

Simultaneous Windhoek-Harare workshops held to curb illegal wildlife trade

14 June 2017

Africa needs partner to battle drought

Africa needs partner to battle drought

25 August 2016

Local component of transboundary Community Conservancy Sustainable Wildlife Management project launched

Local component of transboundary Community Conservancy Sustainable Wildlife Management project launched

14 May 2021

Green loans available for green projects

Green loans available for green projects

27 September 2013

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<