National Children’s Heart Trust gets boost from Capricorn Foundation

Capricorn Foundation has committed N$500,000 towards the Namibia National Children’s Heart Trust to support the Trust in its aim of achieving 150 to 200 transcatheter and surgical procedures per annum.

Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand and Corporate Affairs and Executive Officer at Capricorn Foundation said as Connectors of Positive Change and a responsible corporate citizens, they believe in partnering with like-minded organisations to achieve sustainable development and greater impact, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals and Harambee Prosperity Plant.

The Namibia National Children’s Heart Trust indicated that the current numbers waiting for surgical interventions are greater than 300, and many more for transcatheter interventions.

“Our priority is to obtain high-resolution ultrasound machines, cardiopulmonary bypass circuit machines, catheterization laboratory anaesthetic machines, theatre consumables, ICU equipment, consumables, and medications to impact children’s lives,” they added.

The Trust was founded to bridge the gap by acting as a conduit for receiving monetary and material donations to supplement the Ministry of Health and Social Services and aims to ensure that Namibian patients born with congenital heart diseases are provided with affordable, accessible, and sustainable care locally.