Primary, secondary, and tertiary industries record improved performance in 2022

The domestic economy continued on a positive trajectory in 2022 recording a strong growth of 4.6% from a growth of 3.5% witnessed in 2021, according to the country’s national accounts figures released by the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) on Wednesday.

The primary, secondary, and tertiary industries, all recorded improved performance during the period under review, NSA Statistician-General Alex Shimuafeni said in a statement.

“Primary industries were leading in 2022 by recording a growth of 12.9% in real value added compared to a growth of 6.4 percent noted in 2021. This performance is driven by the mining and quarrying sector that recorded a growth of 45.1% emanating from improved diamond production,” he noted.

According to Shimuafeni, the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sectors under primary industries also posted positive growth.

“For 2022, this sector witnessed an improved growth in real value added of 2.6% compared to 1.3% that was registered in 2021. The growth in the sector is mainly attributed to ‘crop and forestry’ and ‘fishing and fish processing on board’ that recorded growths in real value added of 4.3% and 2.3 %, respectively,” he said.

The report noted that the secondary industries rebounded from a contraction in real value added of 3.6% in 2021 to a growth of 3.3% registered in 2022.

“The performance is due to a recovering in manufacturing and electricity and water sectors posting growth rates of 5% and 10.3 %, respectively, following the contractions that were registered in 2021,” Shimuafeni said.

Meanwhile, according to the report tertiary industries in 2022 posted an increase of 2.2% compared to a growth of 1.8% noted in 2021 mainly driven by wholesale and retail trade, repairs’ and hotels and restaurants that recorded growths of 6% and 6.2%.