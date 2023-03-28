Full time employees must not apply for census positions – NSA

The Namibia Statistic Agency (NSA) has announced that a total number of 13,000 temporary workers will be required, for the upcoming Population and Housing Census (PHC) slated for August to October 2023.

“We will need supervisors, enumerators, constituency supervisors, IT Technicians, Statisticians, Data Monitors, Programmers, Human Resources Practitioners, Fleet Officers, Public Relations Officers, and Security Officers,” said the NSA said at a stakeholders meeting held on 27 March in Nkurenkuru, in the Kavango West Region.

The statistics agency further explained that the census positions will be advertised on social media platforms, their website, radio, newspapers, and Regional Council notice boards.

“Field staff will be recruited from their respective constituencies, however, full-time employees are strictly not allowed to apply,” they added.

During the meeting, the regional committee rejected online applications and advised the NSA to find a more effective way for citizens to apply for the positions.